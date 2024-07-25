Matchmaker Pertl brought Vorarlberg to Salzburg

The fact that he is here is largely thanks to Philip Pertl. "Leon's girlfriend is my best friend and I set them up," says the Gastein native with a grin. "We fought each other when we were twelve. We get on really well, it's ideal for us as training partners." The Pertl brothers have a good friend with whom they can work together and compete. Just recently, the Vorarlberg native and Lukas Pertl took first and second place at the national championships over the Olympic distance in Wallsee (Lower Austria).