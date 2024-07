“I love it when I hear the roebuck”

Three-time Bundesliga champion, five-time cup winner, player of the season, top scorer in the top flight, 23 international caps, 56 European Cup matches, legionnaire stations in Russia, Holland, Switzerland, Turkey, plus appearances in the Asian Champions League - no question: With 35-year-old golden boy Jakob Jantscher, ASK Voitsberg, promoted to the second division, has landed itself the absolute "draught horse" for the new season!