Criticism of Gewessler
Styrians at war with green minister
Now that Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler is sticking to her "no" for the flight connection from Graz to Vienna, the governor of Styria and the Chamber of Commerce are coming out swinging. Their criticism of the Green politician is fierce.
That's all it took! Following the "Krone" story that Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is sticking to her "no" for the Graz-Vienna flight connection after the Semmering Base Tunnel goes into operation (expected to be at the end of 2029), the waters are running high on this side of the Semmering.
Karl-Heinz Dernoscheg, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, is particularly incensed by the fact that it doubts the WKO study according to which the ecological effect of discontinuing domestic flights would be limited.
"You can't leave it at that, these studies have a basis in fact. After the A9, it's now the Graz airport - if you want to do lasting damage to a business location, you would probably act like the Minister," the Chamber Director shakes his head.
"Ideology-driven politics harms business location"
Governor Christopher Drexler is now also taking off his ice-cream gloves. "The airport is an indispensable hub, especially for the Styrian economy. The Graz-Vienna connection is not about luxury pleasure flights, but about the connection for our internationally networked companies! The ideology-driven policy of the Greens is massively damaging the business location."
In the view of the Styrian ÖVP leader, five points are needed for a successful economic future: the three-lane expansion of the A9 in the south of Graz, the continuation of the S36 and the construction of the S37 in the Mur Valley (with this he is fully in line with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer), the expansion of the Graz-Marburg railroad line, the connection of Graz Airport to the Koralm Railway and, of course, securing the Graz-Vienna flight connection.
"NGO activist"
"However, all of this is failing due to the refusal of the Green Transport Minister. In my opinion, anyone who acts like an NGO activist and does not have the good of the country in mind cannot be a member of the federal government in the future," the governor rumbles in the direction of Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.