Styrians at war with green minister

In the view of the Styrian ÖVP leader, five points are needed for a successful economic future: the three-lane expansion of the A9 in the south of Graz, the continuation of the S36 and the construction of the S37 in the Mur Valley (with this he is fully in line with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer), the expansion of the Graz-Marburg railroad line, the connection of Graz Airport to the Koralm Railway and, of course, securing the Graz-Vienna flight connection.