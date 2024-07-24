Other airports spared so far

"Even though we have no information about planned protests at the moment, we are monitoring the situation closely," said Barbara Schmoczer-Kuchling from Klagenfurt Airport. "We have adapted our safety precautions and are in ongoing coordination with other airports and authorities." The situation at Linz Airport was similar. There were neither protests nor any restrictions for passengers in the morning. "Flight operations are running as normal," was the response to an inquiry. There had also been no blockades or disruptions at Innsbruck Airport by midday on Wednesday.