Tumult at the airport
Climate activists caused chaos around the world on Wednesday. At Cologne/Bonn airport, air traffic even had to be interrupted for several hours. At midday, Schwechat Airport was also affected: Even before the announced date on Saturday, the climate stickers caused a stir there. A plane to Rome was unable to take off as planned ...
A disruptive action was actually announced for the coming Saturday. After members of the worldwide group had caused chaos at several airports since Wednesday morning, Austria was probably not spared. The unannounced protest action at Vienna Airport started at lunchtime. "Airport staff reacted quickly and diverted the flow of guests," said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner.
Flight to Rome delayed
The departure of a flight from Vienna to Rome was even delayed because two people refused to sit down shortly before take-off and made an incendiary speech. The police were on site (see photo).
Four more people spilled orange warning paint in terminal three of the airport. "We must finally cancel the fossils. Airports are the tip of the iceberg of the fossil destruction of our time," said one activist present.
Activist pulled out of plane
One activist, whose speech on the plane delayed the plane's departure, addressed her words directly to the passengers: "Our inaction and our ignoring of the problems and disasters is killing people and endangering our civilization as a whole. Everyone must act now. Companies, governments, but also you. What will you tell your children when they ask why there is no more food?" The woman was then pulled from the plane.
At the same time, four activists poured orange warning paint in the airport hall near terminal three (see photo above).
Further actions expected
On Wednesday, several hundred members of the Last Generation will be protesting at airports worldwide with the "Oil kills" campaign. They are demanding a binding fossil fuel phase-out agreement from their governments by 2030. In Germany and Norway, people blocked taxiways, in Finland the security gate at Helsinki Vantaa Airport and in Switzerland protesters blocked two airport access roads. Protests also took place in Spain. According to the activists, further actions are expected during the course of the day.
There were no reports of protests at the other Austrian airports until midday. However, two flights had to be canceled at Vienna Airport on Wednesday morning due to the situation in Cologne/Bonn. This involved one departure and one arrival. "Further flights between Cologne and Vienna are scheduled for the evening and will take place as planned from the current perspective," was emphasized on request.
Other airports spared so far
"Even though we have no information about planned protests at the moment, we are monitoring the situation closely," said Barbara Schmoczer-Kuchling from Klagenfurt Airport. "We have adapted our safety precautions and are in ongoing coordination with other airports and authorities." The situation at Linz Airport was similar. There were neither protests nor any restrictions for passengers in the morning. "Flight operations are running as normal," was the response to an inquiry. There had also been no blockades or disruptions at Innsbruck Airport by midday on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.