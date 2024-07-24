Two brothers rescued from difficult via ferrata

Had to be supported to the hut

The 45-year-old was able to complete the via ferrata on his own, but the 49-year-old had to be roped down around 60 meters onto the Great Gosau Glacier. The exhausted man also had to be supported during the two-hour descent back to the Adamekhütte until they arrived there at 11.15 pm. The emergency services made their way back down to the valley early on Friday morning, while the two brothers managed the last stretch down to Gosau in pairs.