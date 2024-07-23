16-year-old convicted of murdering classmate

Motive not clear even after verdict

A motive for the act of violence was not clear even after the verdict - there had been talk of jealousy in circles after the crime. The trial before the court's juvenile division had been running since mid-April, with twelve trial days including the sentencing, as a court spokeswoman reported. Visitors and media representatives were not permitted for the entire duration due to the protection of minors. According to earlier reports, the young man is in custody.