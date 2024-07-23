Bloody deed at school
16-year-old convicted of murdering classmate
In the trial for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in a school class in Offenburg, Germany, last November, the local district court sentenced the defendant to eight years and nine months juvenile detention. In camera, the juvenile court found the 16-year-old guilty of murder and attempted aggravated arson, as the court announced.
The chamber considered it proven that the teenager entered the school in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg on November 9, 2023 with a pistol, ammunition and a homemade incendiary device and shot the classmate there.
Pupil wanted to set the school on fire
The latter had been helpless and defenceless during the attack - the perpetrator had therefore acted maliciously. The accused pupil had also tried to set off the incendiary device in order to set the school building on fire.
Weapon came from the parents' household
The violent death of the pupil at the Waldbach School for Special Needs Education had also caused grief and consternation across the region. According to investigations, the perpetrator, a German, had 41 rounds of ammunition with him. The weapon for the crime had come from his parents' household.
A father, who was at the school for a parents' meeting during the attack, overpowered the attacker and probably prevented worse things from happening. He was later honored for his heroic efforts.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the maximum sentence in the case was ten years. In Germany, young people are liable to prosecution from the age of 14. A juvenile sentence is a form of imprisonment specifically designed for young people and adolescents.
Motive not clear even after verdict
A motive for the act of violence was not clear even after the verdict - there had been talk of jealousy in circles after the crime. The trial before the court's juvenile division had been running since mid-April, with twelve trial days including the sentencing, as a court spokeswoman reported. Visitors and media representatives were not permitted for the entire duration due to the protection of minors. According to earlier reports, the young man is in custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
