“Dangerous”: nuclear expansion near the border

If Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and the Green Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler are of one mind, then that's saying something these days. As big as their differences are when it comes to infrastructure policy, they are pulling in the same direction when it comes to nuclear power. In the immediate vicinity of Austria's largest federal state, "nuclear armament" is being carried out in terms of energy supply: Despite international criticism and warnings, the Czech government is pressing ahead with its expansion plans for nuclear power plants on the border with Lower Austria.