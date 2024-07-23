Excursions to Bielerhöhe to be possible soon

The debris flow that occurred a week ago on Saturday buried three to four meters of the Silvretta-Hochalpenstraße road in the area of bends 13 and 14 over a length of 135 meters. A much smaller mudslide in the same area had already necessitated a road closure the day before, which was still in place on Saturday. No one was caught in the mass of earth and there were no injuries. According to initial estimates, the road will probably be impassable until the fall.