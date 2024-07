Kompany: “I’m not here to talk about Hoeneß”

Never tired of chasing titles

Even if he does not yet fully understand the meanings behind phrases such as "Habe d'Ehre" and hikes in the surrounding mountains have demanded respect from him ("It's no problem going up, but after 20 years as a professional you feel everything going down - your hips, your knees, ...), Kompany is still amazed at the identity that the club radiates. "Whether it's Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Franz Beckenbauer or Gerd Müller: what unites them is that they have never said in their careers: 'That's enough now'."