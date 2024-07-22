Wörgl woman collects
100 PCs from Tyrol for schools in Ghana
A woman from Wörgl with a social heart knocked on the door of various companies and educational institutions. Over 100 PCs made it to West Africa. Young people from HAK Wörgl helped with the packing. The devices will be used in two schools.
Computer rooms, but no computers. This was the problem faced by Elisabeth Cerwenka, who is involved in the province of Ntronang in the West African state of Ghana. She is involved in the renovation of two schools there. "Now at least the problem with the computers has been solved," says the Wörgl native, who has been involved in the aid project since 2006.
All of the devices come with accessories, are of very good quality and have also been thoroughly checked.
Elisabeth Cerwenka
Over the past few weeks, the Tyrolean has found various companies and schools that have donated their old but still functional computers. In the end, 104 computers were collected.
Devices were reinstalled on site by professionals
"All the devices are with accessories, in very good quality and they have also been thoroughly checked." The big challenge that had to be overcome: "Some of the devices had to be dismantled and properly packed for transportation. I received a lot of support from students at HAK Wörgl with their professor and from some friends, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to solve this problem."
In the end, the PCs were packed in 17 boxes, transported by truck to Cologne and from there by ship to Ghana. The computers were installed by experts on site. "I would like to thank KufGem, Stadtwerke Kufstein and the various schools in the Unterland for the equipment - and of course the hard-working packers," says the Wörgl native with a smile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
