King George VI liked Bauma’s costume

"Storm of applause for Herma"

The "Weltpresse" wrote about the competition: "Herma Bauma was not in the best of form at first. Her throws were too flat, her sequence not quite right. She was in third place after the preliminaries and the Austrian community had already consoled themselves with the prospect of a bronze medal. However, the penultimate throw in the decision was a real mark. The run-up was excellent, the javelin flew out of his shoulder in the right arc and in the next moment he had already left the Olympic record flag behind him." Rubert Brum in the "Wiener Kurier": "The award ceremony soon took place, during which the Austrian anthem was played in the stadium for the first time. Stormy applause greeted the great success of the Viennese. The storm of applause for Herma Bauma intensified when the speaker announced that she had set a new Olympic record."