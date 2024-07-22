“Cannibal is a bad word, I’m not like that!”

"I don't like cannibals, cannibals eat their own kind"

The highest-paid professional cyclist (12 million euros) is often compared to a "cannibal". Pogacar doesn't like this nickname at all: "I don't like cannibals, cannibals eat their own kind. It's a bad word, I'm not like that." For sentimental reasons, many cycling fans would have liked the beaten defending champion Jonas Vingegaard to win the stage on the final Alpine stage. But Pogacar knew no mercy: "You don't give away stages to your direct and toughest rival. You are paid to win. You have to deliver. And if you don't do that, it's no good."