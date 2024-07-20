"We're already in a pretty good position at this stage of our preparations," said Andi Schicker on the way to Windischgarsten for the test match against AS Monaco. And rightly so. The pieces of the puzzle in the championship-winning squad are slowly but surely falling into place. David Affengruber has been replaced by Emanuel Aiwu in the defensive center, "we've also kept Kiteishvili and signed Biereth on a permanent basis," says Schicker proudly. "And we are also well prepared for the departure of Prass with Zvonarek and Chukwuani in attacking midfield."