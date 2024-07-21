Heuriger Sommer turns forest honey into “cement honey”

"Cement honey" is the name of a form of forest honey that beekeepers are struggling with this year. It crystallizes in the hive and is then difficult to remove from the combs. The reason for this is the triple sugar melezitose, which is produced by tree lice when the weather changes frequently. The "cement honey" cannot be extracted from the combs. "A beekeeper can partially extract the honey by squeezing the combs. However, only small quantities can be extracted in this way," explains Susanne Wimmer from the Austrian Beekeeping Center.