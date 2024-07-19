Vorteilswelt
Do you have the time &amp; desire?

England looking for new team manager with job advertisement!

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 21:36

Have you always wanted to be England team manager? Head soccer coach in the country of the 1966 World Champions and 2021 and 2024 European Championship runners-up? Head tamer of the "Three Lions"? Then perhaps you have your big chance right now: an email to England's Football Association could be the first step to happiness for you ...

comment0 Kommentare

Because correctly, as the British are according to one or the other prejudice, the search for the successor to Gareth Southgate, who resigned from his post at the beginning of the week, was started with a normal job advertisement on the association's website.

Under the identifier "NFCSGP0377", the FA then goes into detail about how they envisage the new team manager and what they expect from him or her (!). Unsurprisingly, the criteria include a UEFA Pro License, "significant experience in English soccer" and a "strong track record in the Premier League or leading international competitions".

Southgate is to be succeeded by an "exceptional leader" who can handle the heavy and high-profile burden of the job, has a high level of integrity and is aware of the importance of being England's team manager as an inspiration for the whole country.

Although the FA had already identified a number of potential candidates on its own initiative, the job advertisement was deliberately intended to create an opportunity for an "open recruitment process".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
