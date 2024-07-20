Grand opening
Sonne Mellau becomes a “feel good” hotel
At the pre-opening with invited guests, host Natalie Läßer presented the modernized "Feel good" hotel in the heart of Mellau - with fine cuisine and music.
The hotel looks back on a long history that is inextricably linked to the "Sonnenwirtin" Margret Bischofberger. Her granddaughter Natalie Läßer inherited her grandmother's hospitality skills and runs the hotel together with her husband Michael with great passion.
Successful reinterpretation of the "Sonne"
In order to remain so attractive for discerning guests, the hotel has now been heavily invested in and renovated again after 15 years. In just four months, the hotel was modernized and brought up to date with local partners. "We have furnished the hotel according to our own ideas and hope that this will also appeal to others," says Natalie. Architect Johannes Kaufmann, the company Wohnfloor from Bludenz and many local craft businesses such as Felder Metall were jointly responsible for the successful reinterpretation of the "Sonne".
The focus has also changed. The motto of the adult resort is no longer just lifestyle, but "feel good". What is behind the concept? "Guests can expect a lot of good things in our hotel, and the team should feel just as good all round," reports Natalie, who affectionately calls her employees "sunbeams". A new feel-good oasis has also been created for hotel and day spa guests, with a sun deck and private spa for romantic hours or relaxing afternoons with the girls. In the new fitness area, the focus is on innovation from Munich with Virtual Realitv Fitness from Icaros.
The launch was celebrated with a pre-opening with culinary delights from the Sonnen-Küche and a big thank you to all those who helped make this heartfelt project a reality. Mayor Tobias Bischofberger was delighted with the quality gain for the municipality, while Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner expressed his thanks for the great commitment to the tourism region. Also present were regional chairman Guido Flatz, provincial councillor Martina Rüscher and Clarissa Steurer (ClarissaKork).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
