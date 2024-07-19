A death grip on Wien Energie

Biggest criticism of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board is probably criticized the most, as it "did not perform its monitoring function comprehensively". This is due to the expertise of the people involved, as the Court of Audit diagnoses. Literally: "The City of Vienna and Wiener Stadtwerke should ensure that the composition of the Supervisory Board of Wien Energie is professionally balanced." And probably less on the competence of the Managing Director of Friedhöfe Wien, for example. According to the report, it was not so much the expertise of the Supervisory Board members that played a leading role in the appointments, but rather "the institutional proximity to the City of Vienna".