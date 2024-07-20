GAK upgrades:
The defensive coup was followed by an offensive strike
GAK landed a "transfer double pack" ahead of today's cup dress rehearsal against Besiktas: Coach Gernot Messner received reinforcements for the defense from Oslo and a new weapon for the attack came from Vienna-Favoriten.
GAK will play their dress rehearsal for the new season against Turkish heavyweights Besiktas Istanbul today (6pm) in Wildon in camera - before that, two more deals were struck on the transfer market.
Martin Kreuzriegler has strengthened the central defense. The 30-year-old Upper Austrian comes from Norway and played for Valerenga Oslo, the ex-club of Sturm's Seedy Jatta in the 2nd division, until the end of June. Before that he was with Widzew Lodz (Pl), Sandefjord (No) and Hibernians (Malta). In Austria, he spent most of his time in the second division with BW Linz, Horn, Lustenau and FAC. The new signing, who has signed for two years, is eagerly awaiting his Graz debut: "GAK is back in the Bundesliga for the first year, I can hardly wait!"
"After we wanted to give Mario Oberleitner match practice in Amstetten, we were looking for an Austrian," says coach Gernot Messner (who watched cup opponents Velden live during yesterday's test in Köttmannsdorf), "with Kreuzriegler we now have a second German-speaking left-back in addition to Filipovic."
The attack has also been upgraded! With the 188 cm tall Vienna U21 team striker Romeo Vucic, a backup for Daniel Maderner was brought in: "Romeo didn't see much light at Austria. He doesn't quite have the physical presence of Maderner, but he's a very fine technician," said Messner about the 21-year-old, who has scored three goals in 37 Bundesliga games and is on loan in Graz with an option to buy.
With Besiktas Istanbul, the cup winners and sixth in the Süper Lig (transfer value € 147.75 million), a real yardstick awaits the two newcomers today in Wildon - behind closed doors due to the security risk posed by the Turkish fans! Neo-coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will test the Reds with "caliber" players such as Ciro Immobile and Liverpool's former Champions League winner Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
