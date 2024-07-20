Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

GAK upgrades:

The defensive coup was followed by an offensive strike

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 08:00

GAK landed a "transfer double pack" ahead of today's cup dress rehearsal against Besiktas: Coach Gernot Messner received reinforcements for the defense from Oslo and a new weapon for the attack came from Vienna-Favoriten.

comment0 Kommentare

GAK will play their dress rehearsal for the new season against Turkish heavyweights Besiktas Istanbul today (6pm) in Wildon in camera - before that, two more deals were struck on the transfer market.

Martin Kreuzriegler has strengthened the central defense. The 30-year-old Upper Austrian comes from Norway and played for Valerenga Oslo, the ex-club of Sturm's Seedy Jatta in the 2nd division, until the end of June. Before that he was with Widzew Lodz (Pl), Sandefjord (No) and Hibernians (Malta). In Austria, he spent most of his time in the second division with BW Linz, Horn, Lustenau and FAC. The new signing, who has signed for two years, is eagerly awaiting his Graz debut: "GAK is back in the Bundesliga for the first year, I can hardly wait!"

Martin Kreuzriegler (r) comes from Oslo. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Martin Kreuzriegler (r) comes from Oslo.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"After we wanted to give Mario Oberleitner match practice in Amstetten, we were looking for an Austrian," says coach Gernot Messner (who watched cup opponents Velden live during yesterday's test in Köttmannsdorf), "with Kreuzriegler we now have a second German-speaking left-back in addition to Filipovic."

The attack has also been upgraded! With the 188 cm tall Vienna U21 team striker Romeo Vucic, a backup for Daniel Maderner was brought in: "Romeo didn't see much light at Austria. He doesn't quite have the physical presence of Maderner, but he's a very fine technician," said Messner about the 21-year-old, who has scored three goals in 37 Bundesliga games and is on loan in Graz with an option to buy.

Romeo Vucic comes from Austria. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Romeo Vucic comes from Austria.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

With Besiktas Istanbul, the cup winners and sixth in the Süper Lig (transfer value € 147.75 million), a real yardstick awaits the two newcomers today in Wildon - behind closed doors due to the security risk posed by the Turkish fans! Neo-coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will test the Reds with "caliber" players such as Ciro Immobile and Liverpool's former Champions League winner Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf