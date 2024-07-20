The defensive coup was followed by an offensive strike

Martin Kreuzriegler has strengthened the central defense. The 30-year-old Upper Austrian comes from Norway and played for Valerenga Oslo, the ex-club of Sturm's Seedy Jatta in the 2nd division, until the end of June. Before that he was with Widzew Lodz (Pl), Sandefjord (No) and Hibernians (Malta). In Austria, he spent most of his time in the second division with BW Linz, Horn, Lustenau and FAC. The new signing, who has signed for two years, is eagerly awaiting his Graz debut: "GAK is back in the Bundesliga for the first year, I can hardly wait!"