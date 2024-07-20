Small book tells of the great expulsion

120,000 prisoners of war transported via Semmering

"In total, around 120,000 prisoners of war were transported over the Semmering," says Ogris. This part of the history of the Southern Railway was also to be told from the outset in this museum, which was opened in 2004 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year: "That's why we deliberately purchased the timetable from an antiquarian bookshop in Germany for the museum." It documents how the Nazis carried out the targeted and well-organized extermination of their opponents.