Alaba welcomed Mbappe – Marko’s future uncertain!

"Right time for changes"

Schlager returned to the pitch in Leipzig just eleven weeks after the bitter diagnosis and completed individual exercises. "I'm doing well, the knee is getting better and better, it's going in the right direction," said the 26-year-old, who did his laps with a new short haircut: "It was the right time for changes." He is completing his rehab in Leipzig and Thalgau: "It's important not to be in one place all the time. Otherwise an everyday routine creeps in where the same thing always happens."