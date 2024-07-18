36th Pflasterspektakel
Street art makes the Linz pavement bubble
Smiling faces wherever you look! The Pflasterspektakel once again shakes up the gray of the city and provides action, excitement, laughter and magic. It kicked off with the big festival parade, followed by acts at 40 performance venues. It continues on Friday.
As soon as the samba drums started, all the fairytale characters came together. A long, colorful parade was the prelude to the 36th Pflasterspektakel. The spectators - the road between the OK and the main square was filled to bursting point - pulled out their cell phones.
People were taking photos, filming and many were itching to dance. The duo "Feuer Wer?" fired a few cool splashes from water pistols. After the parade, Nadine and Christian from Germany took their performance space at the Lentos, where they performed artistry around a fire engine: "It's our second time here, the people here are enthusiastic, it's nice," they enthuse about Linz.
Don't forget your hat money!
And it's true: even on the first evening, the daily grind was quickly forgotten. The impression: the range of performances is particularly wide this year, the comedy acts are even cheekier, the fire shows will enchant the night. Admission is free, but don't forget: "Ohne Göd ka Musi!"
The artists and jugglers who come to the Pflasterspektakel live from what the audience throws into their hats. The performance times on Friday and Saturday are from 2 pm to 11 pm. The "Krone" is also on site with a stand including a wheel of fortune as well as at the children's spectacle (Donaulände).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
