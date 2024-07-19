Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The affectionate velvet paw Sleepy was born in 2007. Unfortunately, she lost her home at a proud age and is longing for a home with loving people where she can spend a wonderful old age. Sleepy is affectionate and extremely cuddly. She is used to being outside, but prefers to stay indoors.
Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
The one-year-old mixed-breed male Churro came to the shelter as a found dog. He has probably already had a few stops in his life, although he has been rather neglected in his upbringing. This lively youngster still has some catching up to do and will therefore be placed with experienced dog owners who know how to channel his energy in the right direction.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Rabbit Ella is about six months old and was brought to the shelter after her partner died. She is used to living outside and is very trusting towards people. Unfortunately, Ella has chronic rabbit snuffles and is somewhat dominant in appearance.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The 12-year-old tomcat Einauge is very self-confident and enjoys the attention he demands from his owner. He is not yet familiar with children. As he has a thyroid condition, he needs medication twice a day - which he accepts without any problems. Who can give Einauge a home where he can live as a lone prince?
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Pomeranian Simba is almost two years old and was originally bought for children. However, with both parents working, there was no time for the little guy. He will therefore go to a family that already has dog experience and is also willing to catch up with Simba and work on his upbringing. Simba has respect for large dogs and is very shy. He has no problem with smaller dogs. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The four Degudams Elvira, Konradine, Arona and Divona (one of them in the picture) are about three and a half years old and came to the shelter because their owner developed a severe allergy to the bedding. We are now looking for a species-appropriate home with plenty of places to hide, play and climb for this lively gang of four. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
