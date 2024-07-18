Take part & win
20 years of Salzburger Almsommer
When the animals are out on the high pastures and the alpine huts open their doors, hikers are also very welcome. To mark the 20th anniversary of the Alpine summer, we are giving away unforgettable vacation experiences on the Alpine pastures in SalzburgerLand.
The Alpine summer has been a fixed date in the calendar of farmers in Salzburg for centuries. When the cattle are allowed to graze on the lush high pastures, the huts are also open from the beginning of June to the end of September. With around 1800 managed alpine pastures and over 500 alpine huts where hikers can stop off, SalzburgerLand stands for its alpine landscape like no other region.
And for 20 years now, the Salzburg Alpine Summer has also been a major attraction for guests and a truly tempting offer for all those who prefer to spend their vacations, vacations and weekends in the mountains. Because with the discovery of the mountains as a recreational and leisure area, the alpine pasture has become the epitome of the ideal world.
There you can still find true vacation experiences in the midst of the most beautiful natural landscapes, including regional and handmade delicacies with which the farmers spoil their guests. Many huts also offer overnight accommodation. The 164 certified Alpine summer huts in particular still have an authentic feel. The cows are milked there, the milk is processed by hand, butter is churned and cheese is made - often just like in the old days without electricity.
Insights into the world of alpine farmers
It is impossible to imagine the tourism industry in the Alpine region without this pioneer of nature-oriented vacations. And this has closed a valuable and important circle: Hikers gain an insight into traditional farming methods on the alpine pastures, and the farmers become visible to guests with their wide range of homemade products and their contribution to preserving the natural landscape: the income can be used to renovate and maintain some ancient alpine huts. Grazing in summer is also essential to preserve the alpine pastures, otherwise this important cultural area would slowly be lost.
Win wonderful SalzburgerLand Almsommer experiences for the whole family with the "Krone". In our anniversary year, we are celebrating the alpine pasture as a place of longing! Cheers to the farmers who preserve this natural space with their dedicated work and welcome their guests with great warmth. Cheers to the animals, the blooming alpine meadows, the clear mountain lakes, the majestic peaks
Further information about the alpine summer: www.almsommer.com
