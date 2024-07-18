Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

20 years of Salzburger Almsommer

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 15:19

When the animals are out on the high pastures and the alpine huts open their doors, hikers are also very welcome. To mark the 20th anniversary of the Alpine summer, we are giving away unforgettable vacation experiences on the Alpine pastures in SalzburgerLand. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Alpine summer has been a fixed date in the calendar of farmers in Salzburg for centuries. When the cattle are allowed to graze on the lush high pastures, the huts are also open from the beginning of June to the end of September. With around 1800 managed alpine pastures and over 500 alpine huts where hikers can stop off, SalzburgerLand stands for its alpine landscape like no other region.

And for 20 years now, the Salzburg Alpine Summer has also been a major attraction for guests and a truly tempting offer for all those who prefer to spend their vacations, vacations and weekends in the mountains. Because with the discovery of the mountains as a recreational and leisure area, the alpine pasture has become the epitome of the ideal world.

(Bild: © SalzburgerLand Tourismus)
(Bild: © SalzburgerLand Tourismus)

There you can still find true vacation experiences in the midst of the most beautiful natural landscapes, including regional and handmade delicacies with which the farmers spoil their guests. Many huts also offer overnight accommodation. The 164 certified Alpine summer huts in particular still have an authentic feel. The cows are milked there, the milk is processed by hand, butter is churned and cheese is made - often just like in the old days without electricity.

Insights into the world of alpine farmers
It is impossible to imagine the tourism industry in the Alpine region without this pioneer of nature-oriented vacations. And this has closed a valuable and important circle: Hikers gain an insight into traditional farming methods on the alpine pastures, and the farmers become visible to guests with their wide range of homemade products and their contribution to preserving the natural landscape: the income can be used to renovate and maintain some ancient alpine huts. Grazing in summer is also essential to preserve the alpine pastures, otherwise this important cultural area would slowly be lost.

Embedded in the majestic mountains of the Salzburger Land: Experience an unforgettable break at the Hotel Dorfer - where hospitality, comfort and enjoyment meet. (Bild: Selina Flasch Photography)
Embedded in the majestic mountains of the Salzburger Land: Experience an unforgettable break at the Hotel Dorfer - where hospitality, comfort and enjoyment meet.
(Bild: Selina Flasch Photography)
Nestled in the majestic mountains of Salzburger Land, Hotel Dorfer welcomes you at the entrance to the picturesque Grossarl Valley, also known as the Valley of Alpine Pastures. Immerse yourself in a vacation world full of peace, relaxation and fitness. (Bild: Gruber Michael)
Nestled in the majestic mountains of Salzburger Land, Hotel Dorfer welcomes you at the entrance to the picturesque Grossarl Valley, also known as the Valley of Alpine Pastures. Immerse yourself in a vacation world full of peace, relaxation and fitness.
(Bild: Gruber Michael)
Experience the alpine summer at the Hotel Tauernhof in Kaprun and enjoy a perfect mix of activity, relaxation and culinary delights amidst the breathtaking nature of the Hohe Tauern. (Bild: Jenny Haimerl)
Experience the alpine summer at the Hotel Tauernhof in Kaprun and enjoy a perfect mix of activity, relaxation and culinary delights amidst the breathtaking nature of the Hohe Tauern.
(Bild: Jenny Haimerl)
The Hotel Tauernhof is located - quiet yet central - right in the center of Kaprun. The 4-star hotel combines first-class service with a personal atmosphere, ideal for an unforgettable summer vacation in the mountains. (Bild: Stefanie Oberhauser)
The Hotel Tauernhof is located - quiet yet central - right in the center of Kaprun. The 4-star hotel combines first-class service with a personal atmosphere, ideal for an unforgettable summer vacation in the mountains.
(Bild: Stefanie Oberhauser)
The restaurant offers culinary highlights from morning to night, from the breakfast buffet to the 5-course menu of your choice in the evening. Regional and international delicacies await guests, as well as top Austrian and foreign wines. The evening ends in style with a cocktail on the sun terrace or in the conservatory, while the sun bathes the mountain peaks in picturesque light. (Bild: Stefanie Oberhauser)
The restaurant offers culinary highlights from morning to night, from the breakfast buffet to the 5-course menu of your choice in the evening. Regional and international delicacies await guests, as well as top Austrian and foreign wines. The evening ends in style with a cocktail on the sun terrace or in the conservatory, while the sun bathes the mountain peaks in picturesque light.
(Bild: Stefanie Oberhauser)

Win wonderful SalzburgerLand Almsommer experiences for the whole family with the "Krone". In our anniversary year, we are celebrating the alpine pasture as a place of longing! Cheers to the farmers who preserve this natural space with their dedicated work and welcome their guests with great warmth. Cheers to the animals, the blooming alpine meadows, the clear mountain lakes, the majestic peaks

Further information about the alpine summer: www.almsommer.com

"Krone" competition

We are giving away alpine experiences for families in Grossarltal and at the Tauernhof in Kaprun

  • 4x a vacation for up to 5 people (2 adults and up to 3 children). 3 nights each incl. meals, hut hike with alpine snack & program

Plus: 20 alpine summer goodies:

  • 5 SalzburgerLand backpacks from the Deuter brand with alpine summer goodies
  • 5 SalzburgerLand hiking poles from the Komperdell brand
  • 5 SalzburgerLand Genusskisterln
  • 5 SalzburgerLand Cards

Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe now to the "Reisezeit" newsletter of the "Krone" and double your chance of winning. Closing date for entries is August 05, 2024, 9 am. Further information and conditions of participation can be found HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf