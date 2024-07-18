20 years of Salzburger Almsommer

Insights into the world of alpine farmers

It is impossible to imagine the tourism industry in the Alpine region without this pioneer of nature-oriented vacations. And this has closed a valuable and important circle: Hikers gain an insight into traditional farming methods on the alpine pastures, and the farmers become visible to guests with their wide range of homemade products and their contribution to preserving the natural landscape: the income can be used to renovate and maintain some ancient alpine huts. Grazing in summer is also essential to preserve the alpine pastures, otherwise this important cultural area would slowly be lost.