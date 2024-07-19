Open letter
Confusion over new LGBTQIA* counseling center
A new queer advice center is to be established in Bregenz (Vorarlberg). However, the local players have their problems with the way this is being done.
In an open letter to numerous state politicians and the media, the "GoWest" association, "Amazone", the "ifs" (Institute for Social Services), "Selbsthilfe Vorarlberg" and the Marriage and Family Center (EFZ) express their displeasure that a new LGBTQIA* counselling center is to be established in Vorarlberg. Specifically, it is about an offshoot of "Courage", a nationally active counseling center that only has offices in Vorarlberg and Burgenland.
However, the existing advice centers want their criticism to be understood correctly: In principle, says Angelika Atzinger from the "Amazone" association, they are happy about every new queer counseling service in the country. However, the joy would probably have been far greater if "Courage" had contacted the local players in advance. "We welcome new services in principle, but it needs coordination. It certainly makes sense to network with the providers that already exist locally."
Coordinating needs and services
However, this does not seem to have happened. It was reported in the media that a new service is to be set up in Vorarlberg. Especially in Bregenz, where both the "GoWest" and "Amazone" associations are based. "In the Feldkirch and Bludenz area, on the other hand, there is a lack of target group and topic-specific services." For reasons such as these, Atzinger and all the other signatories of the open letter would like to see more cooperation, "so that the services can be better tailored to actual needs." They would also like to see networking not only with local players, but also with politicians. This is one of the reasons why the open letter was addressed to numerous state politicians.
In any case, the communication offer to "Courage" still stands: "We are happy to cooperate," assures Atzinger. Perhaps this will fall on receptive ears after all.
