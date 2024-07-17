For package tours
Extreme temperatures reason for free cancellation
In the case of package tours, extreme temperatures can be used as a reason for a free cancellation. It is also advisable to contact the tour operator if sights or tourist attractions are closed.
"If the exceptional heat poses a health risk, it may be possible to cancel a package tour free of charge," explains ÖAMTC lawyer Verena Pronebner.
"If sights that were included in the package tour cannot be visited due to the heat and no alternative can be offered, holidaymakers are entitled to a price reduction."
In this context, the ÖAMTC referred to the Greek Acropolis in Athens, which has repeatedly been temporarily closed in the past due to extreme heat.
Increased risk of forest fires
Due to drought, extreme temperatures and winds, there is also currently an increased risk of forest fires in many vacation destinations. However, according to the club, a cancellation free of charge is only possible if the start of the vacation and the risk situation are close together and the planned trip leads precisely to the affected region.
"Inform at short notice!"
A forest fire on the Greek mainland, for example, will not significantly affect a trip to a Greek island. "If your vacation doesn't start for another two weeks, it's best to wait and find out about the current situation at short notice," says the expert.
Individual travelers can only cancel their separately booked flight free of charge if the airport is affected or landing is not possible. Whether it is possible to cancel individually booked accommodation depends on the law of the country in question.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.