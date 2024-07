LKH Aussee is under attack: These are the secret plans

The fact that the provincial government has already sealed the end of the Schladming, Bad Aussee and Rottenmann hospitals is something that many residents and the united opposition in the provincial parliament are not prepared to accept. This is why the FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and Neos are also heavily criticizing the ideas for the subsequent use of the Rottenmann LKH recently uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper. One of the buildings on the site could be used for assisted living and the current remobilization building could be converted into a "House of Health". A care center is to be set up in the actual hospital.