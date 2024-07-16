Speech ban with referee
The whining rule from the European Championship is not coming to Austria!
After the European Championship is before the domestic championship! Before which many a coach was surely inspired. There was also something to learn in terms of refereeing and rules. Like the popular ban on complaining, according to which only the captains are allowed to speak to the referee. But that doesn't happen in Austria!
No more clusters of players surrounding the referee in protest. Less discussions and more soccer! This was the result of the rule applied for the first time at the European Championships that only the captains are allowed to speak to the referee. Which went down very well with experts and fans alike! "The rule was actually created so that not everyone talks to the referee during VAR checks, who has someone on his ear anyway," explains Thomas Prammer, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Referee Commission, who also rates the complaining rule very positively.
Germany adopts the whistle rule
The only problem is that while, according to 'Sportbild', it will be adopted in Germany from the 1st Bundesliga to the regional league in the coming season, it will not (yet) be introduced in Austria! The first competitive matches in the ÖFB Cup will not take place until July 26 and the Bundesliga will start at the beginning of August. "However, all ÖFB rules must be in place by July 1 - and new ones would have had to go through several ÖFB committees," says Prammer. This means that the rule - since there are no unilateral approaches - will certainly not be introduced in the Upper Austrian lower division before the 2024/2025 season.
Cucurella? "A handball for me"
Referees can, of course, agree with both teams before the game that no players other than the captains will speak to them. "If it does happen, it can't be sanctioned," says Prammer, who rates the performance of the European Championship referees as good - with a few upsets: "Cucurella's action against Germany was clearly a handball for me because of body widening." On the subject of Austria not providing a referee at the European Championships, Prammer says: "It's difficult, they mainly come from big countries or countries that have someone in UEFA. But our goal is to have someone at the 2026 World Cup, or at the latest at the 2028 European Championship."
