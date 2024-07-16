The whining rule from the European Championship is not coming to Austria!

Germany adopts the whistle rule

The only problem is that while, according to 'Sportbild', it will be adopted in Germany from the 1st Bundesliga to the regional league in the coming season, it will not (yet) be introduced in Austria! The first competitive matches in the ÖFB Cup will not take place until July 26 and the Bundesliga will start at the beginning of August. "However, all ÖFB rules must be in place by July 1 - and new ones would have had to go through several ÖFB committees," says Prammer. This means that the rule - since there are no unilateral approaches - will certainly not be introduced in the Upper Austrian lower division before the 2024/2025 season.