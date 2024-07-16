Customer goes to court over high electricity price

Court criticizes price clause

In the first instance, the court came to the conclusion that the price change made on the basis of the ÖSPI contradicted the reasonableness required by the Electricity Industry and Organization Act. The price increase clause was not intended to compensate for general inflation, but to adjust for changes in market prices. The customer should also have been informed of the change one month before it took effect and informed that he had the right to terminate the contract free of charge. This did not happen.