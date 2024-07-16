Travel plans
Mountains and sea in demand among top candidates
It's not just the National Council elections this fall. As you know, elections will also be held in Vorarlberg at the end of October. Is there any time left for a vacation? And if so, where are the top candidates of the five state parliamentary parties traveling to this summer?
ÖVP leader Markus Wallner has not planned any long trips this summer. He will be spending a few days in the mountains with his family. Wallner - members of the government organized a tour of Mont Blanc for his 50th birthday a few years ago - is considered an experienced mountain enthusiast who loves to travel in the Alps. Of course, he will always be available, provided there is a functioning cell phone network, according to the governor's office.
Claudia Gamon, Chairwoman of the Vorarlberg NEOS, is also an enthusiastic mountaineer and has already explored the heights around her home community of Schwarzenberg extensively. Together with her husband and child, she will spend a few days in the Nenzing sky after the festival to hike and recharge her batteries for the election campaign.
Christof Bitschi, party chairman of the Vorarlberg FPÖ, has already returned from his vacation. Together with his wife Julia and his young son, he spent a few days on the Spanish vacation island of Mallorca. From now on, there will only be one topic on the agenda for the blue party leader - the state election campaign!
To the sea in Italy
The same applies to SPÖ party leader Mario Leiter. He returned from vacation last week. As he has done for around 30 years, the Italy fan spent a few days on the beach in Jesolo with his wife Beate this summer.
Daniel Zadra is also drawn to "Bella Italia" by the sea. The festival will be followed by one last government meeting next week before he and his wife and children go camping on the Italian coast.
Camping is also the order of the day for Zadra's party colleague Eva Hammerer and her loved ones. In the Ardèche region (around two hours away from Montpellier), the program includes hiking, swimming, canoeing and canyoning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.