Mountains and sea in demand among top candidates

ÖVP leader Markus Wallner has not planned any long trips this summer. He will be spending a few days in the mountains with his family. Wallner - members of the government organized a tour of Mont Blanc for his 50th birthday a few years ago - is considered an experienced mountain enthusiast who loves to travel in the Alps. Of course, he will always be available, provided there is a functioning cell phone network, according to the governor's office.