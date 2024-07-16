“We are there when someone needs us”

"We're a bit of psychologists. Talking makes a situation more relaxed," says Herbert Thaler, describing an important part of the work. When the dust consultants roll along between the queues of cars with their eye-catching motorcycles, they are often approached: "When does it go on?" "What does it mean that this light comes on?" Father and son have the answers. For children, they also unpack a small coloring book or toy to make the journey south easier to bear. As vehicle technicians, the traffic jam advisors also get vehicles that have stopped moving again and get them out of the traffic jam zone.