Storms hit the country: A9 closed again

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 11:03

Styria was once again hit by heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. The area north of Graz was particularly affected, with around 180 firefighters being called out in the Graz area. Particularly fatal: another mudslide hit the A9 Pyhrnautobahn near Übelbach - this had to be closed in a southerly direction. One lane was reopened on Monday morning.

There is no end to the storm front - thunderstorms hit Styria again on Sunday evening. This time, the area around Graz and Graz-Umgebung was hit the hardest. "From 9 pm until shortly before midnight, the fire departments in Gratkorn, Weiz, Deutschfeistritz, Kleinstübing and Friesach-Wörth were in action", reports state fire brigade spokesman Thomas Maier. Voitsberg, Weinitzen and Mürzzuschlag were also affected.

"Land under water" in Friesach-Wörth
"Within a short period of time, between 35 and 60 liters of rain fell in our operational area, and the extremely saturated ground could no longer absorb anything," wrote the Friesach-Wörth fire department on Facebook. "We had to remove fallen trees along the L318, the B67 and on some municipal roads, and there was flooding and in some cases severe mudslides."

Scenes of devastation in Friesach-Wörth.
Scenes of devastation in Friesach-Wörth.
Scenes of devastation in Friesach-Wörth.
Cellars were under water, trees were torn from their anchoring and streams burst their banks, summarizes Maier: "It was the whole range again, from pumping out to securing and clearing up." Eight fire departments with around 180 personnel had to be deployed in the Graz-Umgebung area, reports area fire brigade spokesman Herbert Buchgraber.

One lane of the Pyhrn freeway open again
Particularly fatal: another mudslide hit the A9 Pyhrnautobahn near Übelbach. For safety reasons, the highway had to be closed southbound between the St. Michael junction and Deutschfeistritz. Two slope areas had to be secured by Asfinag, and a detour was set up via the S 6 and S 35. Since Monday, 11 a.m., at least one lane can be used again, according to Asfinag. It is hoped that the second lane will be open on Tuesday evening.

After the heavy thunderstorms on Friday, the southern line between Unzmarkt and Friesach was also reopened on Sunday evening. However, the Graz-Köflach line between Söding-Mooskirchen and Köflach is expected to remain closed until Tuesday evening. A rail replacement service with buses has been set up and trains should be able to run again from Wednesday.

