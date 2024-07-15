Storms hit the country: A9 closed again

One lane of the Pyhrn freeway open again

Particularly fatal: another mudslide hit the A9 Pyhrnautobahn near Übelbach. For safety reasons, the highway had to be closed southbound between the St. Michael junction and Deutschfeistritz. Two slope areas had to be secured by Asfinag, and a detour was set up via the S 6 and S 35. Since Monday, 11 a.m., at least one lane can be used again, according to Asfinag. It is hoped that the second lane will be open on Tuesday evening.