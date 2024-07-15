Kane on the ground: “Will hurt for a while”

Harry Kane (England captain/shared top scorer): "It's hard to put into words. It's very painful - as painful as it can be in a soccer match. We did well to get back into the game. We had the momentum, but we couldn't keep the ball and were punished for it. That's how the final is. It's not easy to get into these finals. You have to grab it when it comes like that and we didn't do it again. That's going to hurt for a while."