Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" column

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 23:20

Herbert Prohaska on the European Championship final and Spain's victory.

comment0 Kommentare

England versus Portugal was my prediction for the final before the start of the European Championships. I was right in part, although I would have expected more from the English, especially that they would attack more. It's the squad with the highest market value, players like Kane, Bellingham and Foden have stood out in the leagues in Germany, Spain and England.

The replacement of Kane didn't surprise me, you can see that he lacks freshness, he's not a sprinter either way. Spain should have led 2-0 after their strong start to the second half. But then England scored out of nowhere to make it 1-1, typically for this European Championship with a shot from outside the box.

Southgate always managed to bring on the right players at this EURO. Unfortunately for England, their opponents managed to do the same in the final. The winning goal was not clearly offside, so it's okay that the goal counted.

There are no two opinions that Spain deserved the title - they won all their matches, eliminated Italy and Croatia in the group, eliminated the hosts Germany and France, one of the top favorites. You can only congratulate them.

Lamine Yamal is my player of the tournament - it's incredible how mature you can be at just 17.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Herbert Prohaska
Herbert Prohaska
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf