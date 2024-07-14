"Krone" column
Herbert Prohaska on the European Championship final and Spain's victory.
England versus Portugal was my prediction for the final before the start of the European Championships. I was right in part, although I would have expected more from the English, especially that they would attack more. It's the squad with the highest market value, players like Kane, Bellingham and Foden have stood out in the leagues in Germany, Spain and England.
The replacement of Kane didn't surprise me, you can see that he lacks freshness, he's not a sprinter either way. Spain should have led 2-0 after their strong start to the second half. But then England scored out of nowhere to make it 1-1, typically for this European Championship with a shot from outside the box.
Southgate always managed to bring on the right players at this EURO. Unfortunately for England, their opponents managed to do the same in the final. The winning goal was not clearly offside, so it's okay that the goal counted.
There are no two opinions that Spain deserved the title - they won all their matches, eliminated Italy and Croatia in the group, eliminated the hosts Germany and France, one of the top favorites. You can only congratulate them.
Lamine Yamal is my player of the tournament - it's incredible how mature you can be at just 17.
