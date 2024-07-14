A lot of praise outshines a little sadness

A week of top tennis, excitement and emotion at the ATP 125 Challenger tournament in the Volksgarten came to an end on Sunday. The Sparkasse Salzburg Open 2024 is in the history books. "You always wait a long time for it to start and then it's over after a week. That makes you a bit sad," says organizer Günter Schwarzl and sums up positively: "It was a great week. The players are also extremely satisfied. We get ratings and there is currently only one Challenger in the world that is rated better than ours." Talks with the ATP are due to begin in the next three to four weeks. Salzburg is hoping for a 175-ranked tournament, as players ranked eleven or higher in the world are also allowed to enter. At the current 125 tournament, only players ranked 50 and above are allowed to enter. Higher ranked players can only come with a wildcard.