Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Former head of village sentenced

Corruption with local tax: conviction confirmed

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 22:00

One year's conditional imprisonment for abuse of office: this was the non-appealable verdict against an ex-mayor of Maria Alm. The ex-politician took legal action against this, but failed before the Supreme Court, as did the public prosecutor.

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, a former mayor of Maria Alm was sentenced to one year's conditional imprisonment for abuse of office at the regional court in November. The background to the case involved a deal with Clubhotel Hinterthal GmbH, which operates luxury chalets in the Pinzgau municipality. According to the agreement, the company paid a flat-rate local tax to the municipality for 13,000 overnight stays. However, there may not have been that many overnight stays - moreover, according to the law, they must be evidenced by guest cards.

Both the former head of the village and the prosecutor appealed against this ruling. The Supreme Court has now wiped away the appeals for annulment and thus confirmed the guilty verdict. The Linz Higher Regional Court now only has to decide on the amount of the sentence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf