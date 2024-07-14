Corruption with local tax: conviction confirmed

As reported, a former mayor of Maria Alm was sentenced to one year's conditional imprisonment for abuse of office at the regional court in November. The background to the case involved a deal with Clubhotel Hinterthal GmbH, which operates luxury chalets in the Pinzgau municipality. According to the agreement, the company paid a flat-rate local tax to the municipality for 13,000 overnight stays. However, there may not have been that many overnight stays - moreover, according to the law, they must be evidenced by guest cards.