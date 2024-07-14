Salzburg coach Lijnders: “Then I’ll be strict”

"Every disadvantage brings an advantage"

As far as the injured are concerned, he is quite relaxed for the time being. His answer: "Academy! Talent!" But will that alone be enough? "Johan Cruyff said: Every disadvantage brings an advantage. If a Fernando can't play, a young player moves up." At the same time, the 41-year-old Dutchman also makes it clear that Salzburg is keeping a close eye on the transfer market. "If it offers something and we can improve, then we'll do something. But it's about making premium transfers that improve our first eleven. So if someone comes in, they have to be really good."