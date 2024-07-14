Interview with "Krone"
Salzburg coach Lijnders: “Then I’ll be strict”
A new face in Salzburg. Before he starts the new season with the Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg's new head coach Pepijn Lijnders met with the "Krone" newspaper.
He gesticulates and communicates a lot, corrects the players and likes to grab the ball himself. Salzburg's new head coach Pepijn "Pep" Lijnders knows exactly what he wants. "I want to use every minute to move the team in one direction, to inspire them and take even more initiative," he says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. His players have plenty of freedom as long as they stick to certain rules. "If they move within our idea, they can get away with anything. But if someone doesn't play along, then I get strict."
"Every disadvantage brings an advantage"
As far as the injured are concerned, he is quite relaxed for the time being. His answer: "Academy! Talent!" But will that alone be enough? "Johan Cruyff said: Every disadvantage brings an advantage. If a Fernando can't play, a young player moves up." At the same time, the 41-year-old Dutchman also makes it clear that Salzburg is keeping a close eye on the transfer market. "If it offers something and we can improve, then we'll do something. But it's about making premium transfers that improve our first eleven. So if someone comes in, they have to be really good."
Lijnders, who worked with Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool for years and was allowed to lead the training there, is happy with the development of his squad after the first three weeks of training, including the camp in Saalfelden. "I can have the best ideas, but the important thing is that the players go along with them. And I have to pay them a very, very big compliment." In yesterday's test match between the runners-up and top Czech club Sparta Prague, the Bulls drew 2-2, with Gloukh (who is taking part in the Olympic Games with Israel) and Nene scoring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.