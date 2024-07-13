Hupf in Gatsch: searching for clues in the forest and by the water

Camps verypopular

Geopark Manager Gerald Hartmann: "Our camps have become the absolute highlight. One of the most important tasks of the Karawanken UNESCO Global Geopark is to get our children excited about the beauty of our nature and to treat the experience with care and respect." The next Geopark Camp will take place at the Geopark School in Tichoja, near Lake Sonnegg. "This camp has also been fully booked for weeks," says Hartmann. This is despite the fact that it is only passed on by word of mouth as an exciting insider tip.