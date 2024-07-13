Thunderstorm also paralyzed train services

The flooding and fallen trees had blocked the Graz-Köflacher Railway (GKB) and the Southern Railway. The railroad line between Söding-Mooskirchen and Köflach is expected to be interrupted until Monday (July 15) due to storm damage. Fallen trees between Neumarkt in der Steiermark and Friesach in Carinthia also destroyed the overhead lines of the Southern Railway. In the evening hours, trains were prevented from continuing their journeys at Unzmarkt and Friesach stations. More than 200 people were transported from Friesach to Unzmarkt by ÖBB buses, and more than 300 people waited up to four hours for their onward journey at Unzmarkt station itself.