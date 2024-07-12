Victoria Hudson finishes fourth in Monaco

With other people's javelins

However, the reason for this is easy to explain. On the advice of coach Gregor Högler, she deliberately flew to the meeting without her own javelins. The coach wanted her to throw only with one of the javelins provided as a kind of endurance test. According to the motto that she could be good with any javelin. In Monaco, she mostly threw a Nemeth javelin, once the "Valhalla". According to Gregor Högler, the only time to settle the score is in four weeks' time at the games in Paris. The coach said: "The last few days with the Olympic countdown in Vienna were certainly a bit hectic for Vicky."