Diamond League
Victoria Hudson finishes fourth in Monaco
European javelin champion Victoria Hudson has finished fourth at the Diamond League in Monaco with 59.35m. The 28-year-old, who competed in this meeting out of full training for the Olympic Games, thus gained five important points in the fight for a place in the Diamond League. She is currently in sixth place in this ranking.
World champion Haruka Kitaguchi secured victory with a final attempt of 65.21m. Mackenzie Little (Aus/64.74) and Latvia's Anete Sietina (59.58) finished second and third behind the Japanese athlete. For Kitaguchi and Little, the performances in Monaco were both season bests. Although they moved a little closer to Victoria Hudson in this year's ranking, the Lower Austrian is still number two in the world this summer with 66.06 m behind Flor Dennis Ruiz (Colombia/66.70).
Only one valid attempt
Of course, the 28-year-old could not be satisfied with her distance of 59.35m. However, it was a bit unlucky that she was only 23 centimeters short of a place on the podium. "I didn't really find my way into the competition," admitted Victoria Hudson. She only had a valid attempt in her first attempt, followed by four invalid throws.
With other people's javelins
However, the reason for this is easy to explain. On the advice of coach Gregor Högler, she deliberately flew to the meeting without her own javelins. The coach wanted her to throw only with one of the javelins provided as a kind of endurance test. According to the motto that she could be good with any javelin. In Monaco, she mostly threw a Nemeth javelin, once the "Valhalla". According to Gregor Högler, the only time to settle the score is in four weeks' time at the games in Paris. The coach said: "The last few days with the Olympic countdown in Vienna were certainly a bit hectic for Vicky."
But the most important thing for her in Monaco was the five points in the ranking for the final. Victoria Hudson had missed the first Diamond League meeting of the season, where the women's javelin was on the program (in China), due to illness. In London (July 20) and Silesia (August 25), however, she can qualify for the Diamond League final in Brussels on September 13/14. She created a good starting position for this in Monaco.
