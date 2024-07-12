Tim (13) was implanted with a chip for epilepsy

Hoping for stability

Around 80,000 people in Austria suffer from epilepsy. The new implant is intended to help when medication does not work. It has been approved for adults since 2023 and is now also available to adolescents at KUK as part of a clinical trial. "It was clear to us from the start that it wasn't realistic for Tim to be seizure-free," says his mother. "But we hope that we can achieve a certain degree of stability and reduce the medication and its side effects."