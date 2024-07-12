Fatal mass attacks
Russians lose 70,000 soldiers in two months
The Russian aggressors are currently trying to apply as much pressure as possible in Ukraine - and are apparently accepting massive human losses in the process. According to British estimates, Russia is said to have lost 70,000 soldiers in the past two months alone.
Military experts warned months ago of the immense pressure on the front by the Russians, and this is exactly what is likely to happen. In May, the daily rate of soldiers killed and wounded was 1262, in June the average was 1163, according to the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence information.
It is likely that Russia will continue to lose more than 1000 soldiers a day over the next two months, as attempts are being made to overwhelm Ukrainian positions with mass attacks.
Ukraine can contain expansion of the front
"The increase in casualties reflects the fact that Russia has opened a new front in the Kharkiv region and has kept the attack rate the same on the other fronts," the statement in London said. Russia had increased the pressure on the front.
"But effective Ukrainian defenses and a lack of Russian training limit Russia's ability to achieve tactical success, despite attempts to further expand the frontline."
Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's attack since February 2022. Since then, the British Ministry of Defense has regularly published information on the course of the war. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
