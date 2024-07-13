“Masses of debris drive people out of the valleys”

The Swiss expert is not alone in this clear warning. Researcher Reinhard Steurer, Professor of Climate Policy at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, expresses a similar opinion. "If we have three degrees of warming towards the end of the century instead of 1.5, then these events will not only double, they will increase exponentially!" Dr. Gerhard Heilingbrunner, Honorary President of the Environmental Umbrella Association, therefore concludes - like other experts - that we will lose habitat in some of our mountain regions. This is also because the repeated reconstruction of destroyed settlements will simply no longer be economically viable.