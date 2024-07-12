Vorteilswelt
Star in court

Boateng collects around 30,000 euros from LASK!

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 12:06

Surprise! The trial for the allegations of violence against Jérôme Boateng was first extended by two days - but now the verdict could be handed down on July 19 as planned. Before which the LASK star was questioned about his income and his lawyer demanded an acquittal. 

"He is said to have beaten his mother and little sister as a child." After Boateng's ex-partner Sherin S. - who is also the mother of their twin daughters (13) - testified to this on the fourth day of the trial, the public prosecutor now wanted to call the LASK star's mother to the witness stand. To ask whether or to what extent this allegation was true.

Boateng's mother remains silent
But: Martina Boateng (61) announced to the Munich Higher Regional Court on Thursday that she would make use of her right as a relative to refuse to testify.

This may seem obvious - but it was by no means a certainty. After all, Boateng's mother had accused her son of physically and mentally abusing women for years in an email to Der Spiegel in 2021 following the suicide of his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt (25).

An unproven accusation from which the "Krone" distanced itself, especially as Martina Boateng later did the same: she recanted her statement! This does not change the fact that Boateng is still under investigation due to the suicide drama and that a media trial has been scheduled for the 35-year-old in this case on August 1 at the Berlin Court of Appeal.

Boateng's defense lawyer Leonard Walischewski is demanding an acquittal. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Boateng's defense lawyer Leonard Walischewski is demanding an acquittal.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

However,the closing arguments
Back to yesterday's trial day in Munich. It was the most unspectacular so far, at least without any new abysses coming to light, even though it was also about a new and of course still unproven allegation of violence from 2019, in which Boateng is said to have grabbed his ex-partner Sherin S. by the ear and caused her to suffer abrasions on her upper arm. The bigger surprise, however, was that Judge Susanne Hemmerich called on the public prosecutor, joint plaintiff and defense to prepare for the closing arguments early on, probably also due to the "absence" of Boateng's mother as a witness.

Lawyer demands acquittal

This can be seen as an indication that - as originally planned - the verdict is likely to be reached as early as next Friday. Which is why the judge also asked Boateng about his income at LASK on the fifth day of the hearing to determine a possible fine. "About 30,000, two-year contract," was the answer. The 35-year-old also stated that he earns 25,000 euros a year in rent in Berlin and pays 1,600 euros a month in maintenance for his son. While Boateng's lawyer Walischewski does not want to know about a punishment, he emphasized: The accusation of bodily harm or even two bodily injuries by the ex had not been confirmed: "Therefore, the defendant should be acquitted or the action should not be punished."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
