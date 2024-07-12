Boateng collects around 30,000 euros from LASK!

This can be seen as an indication that - as originally planned - the verdict is likely to be reached as early as next Friday. Which is why the judge also asked Boateng about his income at LASK on the fifth day of the hearing to determine a possible fine. "About 30,000, two-year contract," was the answer. The 35-year-old also stated that he earns 25,000 euros a year in rent in Berlin and pays 1,600 euros a month in maintenance for his son. While Boateng's lawyer Walischewski does not want to know about a punishment, he emphasized: The accusation of bodily harm or even two bodily injuries by the ex had not been confirmed: "Therefore, the defendant should be acquitted or the action should not be punished."