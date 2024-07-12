Harris calls him Trump
Biden mistakenly introduces Zelensky as Putin
At a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday, US President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" (see video above). But it was (once again) not his only gaffe ...
"I now hand over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen: President Putin," Biden said before walking away from the lectern.
Biden quickly realized his mistake
A murmur went through the hall after Biden's faux pas. The 81-year-old quickly realized his mistake, returned and said: "He will beat President Putin. President Selenskyj. I'm so focused on beating President Putin."
"I am better"
Ukraine President Selenskyj, who had stepped up to the lectern next to Biden, also tried to make light of the situation, jokingly countering with the words: "I'm better."
Biden confuses his Vice President with Trump
As if that wasn't embarrassing enough, Biden also confused his Vice President Kamala Harris with his rival Donald Trump.
Video of Biden's second gaffe:
"What's your take on Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate?" a journalist asked the president. Biden's answer: "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump as vice president if I didn't think she had what it takes to be president." Silence in the audience, no questions from the journalist.
Trump smugly: "Great job, Joe"
The response from Donald Trump (78) was not long in coming: during Biden's press conference, Trump posted a video clip in which Biden had made the mistake. Trump added sarcastically at the end: "Great job, Joe!"
Biden defended running in the US election
In the press conference, Biden also defended his candidacy in the presidential election. He is "the most qualified person to beat" his Republican challenger Donald "Trump".
Doubts about Biden's mental fitness
Biden is under constant scrutiny at the NATO meeting after sowing doubts about his mental and physical fitness during a TV duel against his Republican challenger Donald Trump at the end of June.
"I'm not in it for my legacy. I'm in it to finish the job," Biden told journalists who asked him about his candidacy.
Advisors have doubts about Biden's victory
In recent days, Biden's advisers have been trying to find ways to convince Biden to withdraw from the race, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources. Biden is still firmly convinced that he wants to stay in the race. His closest circle of advisers, which includes his family, would also speak out in favor of this, according to the newspaper
"This is clearly not true"
The White House denied that Biden's team was not united behind the Democrat. "That is clearly not true," the newspaper quoted Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, as saying. "President Biden's team is fully behind him."
But the US broadcaster NBC also reported that several of Biden's allies saw his chances of winning the election in November as zero. "He has to drop out," the broadcaster quoted an unnamed representative from Biden's campaign team. "He'll never recover from this."
