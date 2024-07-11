Eritrean Girmay takes his 3rd stage win!

There were no changes to the top 3 in the overall classification, but there was a crash for Primoz Roglic (Red Bull), who had previously been in fourth place. The Slovenian crashed a good 8 kilometers from the finish through no fault of his own, losing 2:27 minutes to Tadej Pogacar (UAE) and slipping back to 6th place behind Joao Almeida (UAE) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos). The podium held by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) is now over three minutes away. Felix Gall (Decathlon/13th/+9.18) finished with the best classification riders.