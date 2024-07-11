Tour de France 2024
Eritrean Girmay takes his 3rd stage win!
Biniam Girmay from Eritrea has won the 12th stage of the 111th Tour de France, taking his 3rd stage win!
The man in the green jersey won the 203.6-kilometer stage between Aurillac and Villeneuve-sur-Lot on Thursday in a bunch sprint ahead of the Belgian Wout van Aert. The German Pascal Ackermann took third place, as the Frenchman Arnaud Demare was relegated for dangerous riding. Girmay has already secured the coveted sprinter's jersey by 107 points.
There were no changes to the top 3 in the overall classification, but there was a crash for Primoz Roglic (Red Bull), who had previously been in fourth place. The Slovenian crashed a good 8 kilometers from the finish through no fault of his own, losing 2:27 minutes to Tadej Pogacar (UAE) and slipping back to 6th place behind Joao Almeida (UAE) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos). The podium held by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) is now over three minutes away. Felix Gall (Decathlon/13th/+9.18) finished with the best classification riders.
The day was accompanied by a number of early retirements, including Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who had won a Tour stage in 2022. Before today's start, the Astana team had taken out the Dane Michael Mörkov. The important rider for sprint idol Mark Cavendish is the first known coronavirus case in this year's Tour.
Vingegaard has come back stronger than expected after his crash in the spring. He will have to wait until Saturday to challenge Pogacar in the Pyrenees. On Friday, the riders can expect a largely flat 165.3 kilometers between Agen and Pau. Here the sprinters will probably get their penultimate chance in this year's Tour of France.
The result of the 12th stage:
1st Biniam Girmay (ERI) Intermarché 4:17:15 hrs.
2nd Wout van Aert (BEL) Visma
3rd Pascal Ackermann (GER) Israel
Further:
45. Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon - all same time
119th Marco Haller (AUT) Red Bull +2:27 min.
134th Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) Movistar +4:52
The overall standings:
1st Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE
2nd Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal +1:06 min.
3rd Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) +1:14
Further:
13th Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon +9:18
89th Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) Movistar +1:43:58 hrs.
112th Marco Haller (AUT) Red Bull +1:54:18
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
