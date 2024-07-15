Win vouchers
The Rutar furniture stores celebrate their birthday
The Carinthian family business with 17 branches in 3 countries and huge exhibition areas is celebrating its 63rd birthday. To celebrate in style, the furniture store is giving away furnishing vouchers so that Carinthians can join in the celebrations.
In the world of furnishing, mindfulness and sustainability are not just buzzwords, but central principles that the Carinthian family business Rutar passionately pursues. A home is more than just a place to live; it reflects the personality, taste and lifestyle of its inhabitants. Rutar knows how to meet this requirement with a wide range of products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also of lasting quality.
The use of natural materials and colors inspired by nature plays an important role in this. They create a warm, inviting atmosphere that turns a home into an inspiring retreat, a cheerful family nest or a welcoming meeting place for guests. Particularly popular for 2024 are pieces of furniture in earth tones, which not only radiate coziness but also impress with their timeless elegance. These colors and materials promote a feeling of comfort and security, especially when combined with soft textiles.
Rutar furniture stores: a family business with history and vision
The Carinthian family business opened its first store in Eberndorf in 1961 and still pursues the vision of guaranteeing people the highest quality at the best possible prices.
We know that every home and its owner are unique, which is why we attach great importance to professional advice and support when shopping. In our huge furniture stores you will find over 350 sets of seating, 150 kitchens and 250 beds and mattresses in various sizes, colors and materials from well-known brands. You can find the entire range and further information HERE.
Win furnishing vouchers from Rutar now
You now have the chance to give your own four walls a new lease of life. The family business Rutar is giving away one furnishing voucher each worth 500, 250 and 125 euros! Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could be one of the winners! The closing date for entries is July 29, 2024, 9 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.