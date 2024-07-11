Rainhard Fendrich jokes about Vladimir Putin

On his homepage, Fendrich explains the current and explosive number in the following words: "There are songs that don't need many words and lines to explain them. Sometimes humor is simply the only weapon to counter the madness in the world day after day. Imagine if a war had just started on a vodka whim and could be ended in the same way. Man Vladimir ...!" This is Fendrich's programmatic introduction to the song: "Wladimir sit down with me / Drink a vodka or two. Maybe you'll see clearly later." "Wladimir" is Fendrich's first new song since his last studio album "Starkregen" from 2019.