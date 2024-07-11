No more houses can be built here

Other properties are also affected

According to the expert opinion of the torrent and avalanche control authority, in addition to the four properties mainly affected, other properties will also have to be included in the "landslide intensive" area. These are the properties that have been protected from further consequences since the landslide in April 2023 thanks to extensive measures taken. Existing, undamaged buildings are protected. However, it will no longer be possible to erect new buildings here.