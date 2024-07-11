The ban on wolf hunting in Austria is valid

Province of Tyrol: "Continue to remove harmful and high-risk wolves"

Following the ruling, an initial statement said: "The ECJ's decision has no direct impact on Tyrol, but unfortunately does not bring any relief either. The culling regulations have proven their worth and we will continue along this path. By applying a strict test standard, we can continue to remove harmful and high-risk wolves. Our regulations are case-by-case decisions that are based on sound legal foundations and expert opinions and take into account the special features of our alpine pasture economy," says Deputy Governor Josef Geisler (ÖVP).