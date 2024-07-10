Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Not far from Hangar-7

Mark Mateschitz is building a new garage

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 19:15

The Red Bull heir wants to build a depot for classic cars and art objects in Salzburg. This time, the public will have to stay outside.

comment0 Kommentare

It is extremely rare for a private garage construction to be discussed by the Salzburg Design Advisory Board. But this garage is special. None other than Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz wants to build a new depot for the vehicles and art objects he owns in Karolingerstraße in Salzburg-Maxglan.

This is what the Mateschitz depot for cars and art objects could look like. (Bild: zVg)
This is what the Mateschitz depot for cars and art objects could look like.
(Bild: zVg)

Hangar-7, just a stone's throw away from the planned garage, is reaching its limits. The futuristic building at Salzburg Airport has already served as a temporary showroom for all kinds of classic cars, racing cars and airplanes. It is a kind of Red Bull car museum. However, Mateschitz has countless other automobiles and art objects scattered around the world. So far, none of them have found a worthy place - and will now end up in the new building. However, the depot will remain private. It will only be open to invited guests for special occasions and smaller events.

"Hardly any prior knowledge of the project"
City politicians and experts discussed the Mateschitz garage at yesterday's Design Advisory Board. For a long time, it was not clear what the idea was all about. And the designs by Berger+Parkinnen, responsible for the Salzburg Paracelsusbad among other things, also left the members of the advisory board with unanswered questions. "There was hardly any prior knowledge about the project," says planning councillor Anna Schiester (Greens).

There was no legal recourse against the private project, she added. "In terms of urban planning and architecture, improvements are needed," says Schiester. After the next meeting of the advisory board in the fall, we will already know which direction the garage construction will really take.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf