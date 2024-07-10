Mark Mateschitz is building a new garage

Hangar-7, just a stone's throw away from the planned garage, is reaching its limits. The futuristic building at Salzburg Airport has already served as a temporary showroom for all kinds of classic cars, racing cars and airplanes. It is a kind of Red Bull car museum. However, Mateschitz has countless other automobiles and art objects scattered around the world. So far, none of them have found a worthy place - and will now end up in the new building. However, the depot will remain private. It will only be open to invited guests for special occasions and smaller events.