Not far from Hangar-7
Mark Mateschitz is building a new garage
The Red Bull heir wants to build a depot for classic cars and art objects in Salzburg. This time, the public will have to stay outside.
It is extremely rare for a private garage construction to be discussed by the Salzburg Design Advisory Board. But this garage is special. None other than Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz wants to build a new depot for the vehicles and art objects he owns in Karolingerstraße in Salzburg-Maxglan.
Hangar-7, just a stone's throw away from the planned garage, is reaching its limits. The futuristic building at Salzburg Airport has already served as a temporary showroom for all kinds of classic cars, racing cars and airplanes. It is a kind of Red Bull car museum. However, Mateschitz has countless other automobiles and art objects scattered around the world. So far, none of them have found a worthy place - and will now end up in the new building. However, the depot will remain private. It will only be open to invited guests for special occasions and smaller events.
"Hardly any prior knowledge of the project"
City politicians and experts discussed the Mateschitz garage at yesterday's Design Advisory Board. For a long time, it was not clear what the idea was all about. And the designs by Berger+Parkinnen, responsible for the Salzburg Paracelsusbad among other things, also left the members of the advisory board with unanswered questions. "There was hardly any prior knowledge about the project," says planning councillor Anna Schiester (Greens).
There was no legal recourse against the private project, she added. "In terms of urban planning and architecture, improvements are needed," says Schiester. After the next meeting of the advisory board in the fall, we will already know which direction the garage construction will really take.
